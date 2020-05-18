How many businesses will COVID-19 claim? ‘Anybody’s guess,’ says retail council head

"I think everybody wants to get out, everybody wants a haircut, they want to go out for breakfast, they want to buy a new shirt. But, on the other side of that is how secure are people are feeling about their job, how much money do they have, how much expendable income do they have, where they can afford to go out and do some of these things where last summer they were able to go out and do without thinking too much about it," said Potrikus.