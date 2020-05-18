How many businesses will COVID-19 claim? ‘Anybody’s guess,’ says retail council head

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Denny’s announced it closed its Watertown restaurant.
Cornerstone Eatery on Public Square in the city won’t reopen.
J.C. Penney, which has locations in Watertown and Massena, filed for bankruptcy and plans to shutter about 200 stores.
These are just some of the many businesses hit hard during the partial shutdown of the economy.
7 News anchor John Moore spoke to the president of the Retail Council of New York State on Monday and asked how many more businesses will fall before the COVID-19 pandemic ends.
"It's like everybody's saying about every aspect of society this week - it's something that retailers have never seen before because we haven't," said Ted Potrikus. "And closing down for this long of a period of time is a real challenge. This is a long time to go so how does this look in the longer term? Anybody's guess and we're all looking forward to finding out."
Potrikus said it's unclear what consumer demand will be like once businesses reopen.
"I think everybody wants to get out, everybody wants a haircut, they want to go out for breakfast, they want to buy a new shirt. But, on the other side of that is how secure are people are feeling about their job, how much money do they have, how much expendable income do they have, where they can afford to go out and do some of these things where last summer they were able to go out and do without thinking too much about it," said Potrikus.
