Jefferson, St. Lawrence counties report no new coronavirus cases

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Jefferson County officials reported no new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Monday. The total number of cases remains at 69, with nearly all of them, 65, recovered.
There were 41 people in precautionary quarantine, 23 in mandatory quarantine and 4 in mandatory isolation.
To date, 3,399 people have been tested in the county for COVID-19.
Meanwhile in St. Lawrence County, health officials reported no new confirmed cases of COVID-19 Monday, meaning the total number of cases remains at 194.
Three people are currently hospitalized with the illness, while 168 people have recovered from the virus.
A total of 6,061 coronavirus tests have been administered in St. Lawrence county since the outbreak began.
