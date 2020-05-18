Lawrence W. Roberts, 83, formerly of Adams

AUBURN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Lawrence W. Roberts, 83, formerly of 87 Church St. Adams, passed away Saturday, May 16th, 2020 at the Auburn Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, Auburn, NY where he was a resident.
He is survived by a brother Kenneth, Tenn.and numerous nieces and nephews. 12 brothers and sisters predeceased him.
Graveside services will be held in the Union Cemetery, Adams Center at a day and time to be announced.
Condolences may be made at www.reedbenoit.com.
Arrangements are with the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Watertown.
