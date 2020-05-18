Lewis County sees new case of COVID-19

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - One new case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in Lewis County, bringing the total number to 21.
The additional case was identified Sunday evening.
Health officials said the infected person is in isolation at home.
People who have been in contact with the positive case have been placed in quarantine and will be monitored for symptoms and tested.
Twelve people in Lewis County have recovered from the illness, while 9 are in isolation and 88 are in quarantine.
To date, 1,173 people there have been tested for COVID-19.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.