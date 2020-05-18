Mary Jane Slye Rhode, 99, of Lowville

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Mary Jane Slye Rhode, 99, died on Sunday morning, May 17, 2020 at Lewis County Residential Health Care Facility.
Mary was born in June 16, 1920 in the town of Martinsburg, the daughter of the late Chester T. Slye and Elizabeth M. Nortz Slye. She was a 1939 graduate Lowville Free Academy. In 1945 she started work at Lowville Producers Dairy Coop, Inc. in the office. She later was promoted as head bookkeeper and office manager until she retired in September 1983 after 38 years of service.
Mary was united in marriage to Karl M. Rhode on October 2, 1976 at the First Presbyterian Church with Rev. John K. Sharp, Pastor officiating. Mrs. Rhode was a member of the First Presbyterian Church having served as a Deacon of the Church. She was an active member of the Presbyterian Women Association and “Mary-Esther” Circle having served as Secretary and Treasurer of the “Esther” Circle for many years. She was Treasurer of the Women’s Association for 19 years. Mary was a Life Member of the Women’s Auxiliary of the Lewis County Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #6912. She was a member of the Auxiliary of the Rural Letter Carrier’s Association and member of the Lowville Grange. Mary also did volunteer work thru Lowville Council of Churches for “Welcome to Lowville” for 12 years.
Her husband Karl passed away on October 9, 2010. She also is predeceased by her brother Kenneth C. Slye and sister, Grace E. Rupert. She is survived by her two nephews, Fred Rupert of Lowville, Jim Rupert of Castorland, and her niece, Alice LeMere of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and numerous cousins.
Memorials in Mary’s name may be made to: First Presbyterian Church Memorial Fund, 7707 N. State Street, Lowville, NY 13367
A private graveside service will be in Beaches Bridge Cemetery with Rev. Laurie Sponaugle, Pastor of the First Presbyterian Church officiating. www.sundquistfh.com
