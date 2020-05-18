Mary Jane Slye Rhode, 99, of Lowville

Mary was united in marriage to Karl M. Rhode on October 2, 1976 at the First Presbyterian Church with Rev. John K. Sharp, Pastor officiating. Mrs. Rhode was a member of the First Presbyterian Church having served as a Deacon of the Church. She was an active member of the Presbyterian Women Association and “Mary-Esther” Circle having served as Secretary and Treasurer of the “Esther” Circle for many years. She was Treasurer of the Women’s Association for 19 years. Mary was a Life Member of the Women’s Auxiliary of the Lewis County Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #6912. She was a member of the Auxiliary of the Rural Letter Carrier’s Association and member of the Lowville Grange. Mary also did volunteer work thru Lowville Council of Churches for “Welcome to Lowville” for 12 years.