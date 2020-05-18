Maynard Lester Bowman, 90, formerly of Canton

Maynard was born May 11, 1929, in Winchester, Ontario, Canada a son of the late Russell R. & Christina (Porteous) Bowman. He graduated in 1948 from Canton High School. He joined the US Army in 1948 and was honorably discharged in 1950. He graduated from Potsdam State University with a bachelor’s degree in 1954 and furthered his education at Hofstra University on Long Island, NY receiving his master’s degree in education in 1958.