Nelson “Sonny” H. Bogart Jr., 77, of Ogdensburg

OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWNY) - Funeral services for Nelson “Sonny” H. Bogart Jr., age 77 of Ogdensburg will be held privately for his family at the Fox & Murray Funeral Home. Mr. Bogart passed away early Saturday morning at Claxton Hepburn Medical Center with his daughters by his side.
Surviving is his wife Linda; two daughters Linda Trimm of Ogdensburg and Candice Phillips of Ogdensburg; grandchildren Alexa (Ed) Bush, Brianna Trimm, Matthew (Lindsay) Phillips, John Phillips; great grandchild Sophia Phillips, step-great-grandchildren Adalynn, Lillian and Finleigh; two sisters Gloria (Robert) Staie of Ogdensburg; Karen (Carl) Fifield of Ogdensburg; brothers Michael (Judy) Bogart of Morristown; Sidney (Lorrie) Bogart of Ogdensburg and Gordon (Jeannie) Bogart of Ogdensburg.
A granddaughter Alyssa Trimm; a sister Elaine Lalonde and a brother David Bogart predeceased him.
Sonny was born on March 26, 1943 in Ogdensburg NY, a son of the late Nelson H. & Margaret (Denny) Bogart. He attended Ogdensburg Free Academy and graduated from Canton High School. He entered the United States Army in 1960 until 1963 when he was honorably discharged. He later married Linda Hyde on December 5, 1964 in Hammond.
During his career he was employed at Marsaw & Marsaw Inc. as a mechanic, Collins Motors as a service manager, Blevins Bros in Gouverneur as a service manager and later with Blevins Bros in Ogdensburg as a transporter. He also operated Blevins camp ground for several years.
Sonny was a member of AmVets and the Hammond Volunteer Fire Department. He enjoyed playing softball, bowling, hunting and playing horseshoes. Memorial contributions can be made to the Heuvelton AmVets, 107 State Street, Heuvelton, NY 13654 . Condolences and fond memories can be shared on foxandmurrayfuneralhome.com.
