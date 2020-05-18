No additional coronavirus cases found at Samaritan Keep Home, officials say

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Samaritan Medical Center has finished testing residents and staff at its Samaritan Keep Home.
Hospital officials say none of the 210 residents tested positive and of the 366 staff tested, two were positive.
The two positive tests were reported last week. The two who tested positive will be retested on Wednesday, hospital officials say, if they have sufficient supplies.
Testing of residents and staff at Samaritan Summit Village will begin Monday and Tuesday.
The state has mandated that every nursing home employee be tested twice a week.
Testing for residents is not mandatory.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.