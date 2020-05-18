Oneida County man killed in weekend accident

TOWN OF NEW BREMEN, N.Y. (WWNY) - An Oneida County man died over the weekend while driving his UTV in the parking lot of the Adirondack Speedway in the Town of New Bremen.
State police said they were called just before midnight Sunday to the speedway, where az UTV operated by Daniellouis T. Diaz, 30, of Blossvale, NY, had struck a rut and flipped over.
Diaz wasn’t wearing a seat belt or helmet, police said, and suffered severe head trauma.
Diaz was taken to Lewis County Hospital, where he died.
Blossvale is a hamlet in Oneida County, a few miles from Rome NY.
