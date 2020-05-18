Pre-Memorial Day tradition in Carthage stands strong

CARTHAGE, N.Y. (WWNY) - One by one a flag is hammered into the ground.
And with some help, more than 1,400 are arranged in front of Carthage High School to honor and remember the men and women who have served our country.
"This day and age we have a lot of definitions of heroes, so this is our way of doing something in a crazy time that is respectful of all just gives us something normal to do," said Pat Sheehan, president, Carthage Teachers Association.
This is an annual tradition, 8 years running, put on by the Carthage Teachers Association and the Carthage VFW.
It's something they look forward to every year.
"It just gets my heart; it's overwhelming," said Lorna Swan, Americanism Chairman, VFW Auxiliary 227, Carthage.
Because of COVID-19, there was concern the flags wouldn't come out this time. The school district made sure they did.
"There's not a lot people can do this Memorial Day weekend in terms of barbecues and gatherings like we've done in the past. This is something people can do. They can get out in their car, they can drive by, they can maintain social distancing but still just see the presence of the flags and feel that moment of what Memorial Day is intended for for everybody," said Jennifer Premo, Carthage Central School District superintendent.
As you look out, it's a sea of red white and blue. If you look down, you can see small tags.
"For the sacrifices all these ladies and gentleman did so we can be here today doing this in their honor," said Swan.
If you’d like to see the flags yourself, you have 1 week. They’ll stand and wave until the day after Memorial Day.
