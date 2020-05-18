Sharan K. Hart, 77, of Potsdam

POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWNY) - Due to the current health restrictions, the celebration of life for Sharan K. Hart, 77, of Mayfield Drive will be held at Hillcrest Cemetery, Parishville on Saturday, May 23 at 11:00 AM with Rev. Lee Sweeney, offiating. Those in attendance are asked to observe the regulations of social distancing and use of facial coverings.