Susan M. Turnbull, 90, of Antwerp

ANTWERP, N.Y. (WWNY) - Susan M. Turnbull, age 90, of Antwerp, passed away on February 20, 2020 at Carthage Center where she has resided for five years.
Funeral arrangements with French Funeral Home in Gouverneur are private due to COVID-19 restrictions.
Susan was born on July 14, 1929 in Watertown to the late Earl J. and Blanche (Collins) Hicks. She graduated from Gouverneur Central School in 1947 and from House of Good Samaritan in 1950.
Susan married Donald M. Turnbull on August 14, 1950 at her parents’ home on Pine Hill in Macomb and assisted him on his fourth-generation dairy farm for many years. Susan had also worked as school nurse. Donald passed away on March 30, 2006.
Mrs. Turnbull was a 4-H Leader for many years, an Alumni of House of Good Samaritan, former Treasurer of Oxbow Cemetery Association and member of the Oxbow Fire Department Auxiliary and Oxbow Presbyterian Church.
She is survived by her seven children, Harry and Nancy Turnbull, Harley and Elizabeth Turnbull, Donna and J Braley, Margaret “Peggy” and Kenneth Hickson, Candace Turnbull, Alice and Richard Cummings, and Amy and Alan Weegram. She is also survived by 10 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
Susan is predeceased by her husband, Donald, and a daughter, Sally Turnbull.
Donations in memory of Susan may be made to the Oxbow Presbyterian Church or the Oxbow Cemetery Association. Condolences may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.
