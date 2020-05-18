Veronica A. Bogenschutz, 99, formerly of Clayton

A Memorial Mass will be held at St. Mary’s Church, Clayton, New York at a date and time to be announced, there will be no calling hours, and the burial will be held at the convenience of the family at St. Mary’s Cemetery, Clayton. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations may be made to the Association for Blind and Visually Impaired, 131 Washington St., Suite 300, 3rd Floor, Hospice of Jefferson County, 1398 Gotham Street, or Summit Village Activities Fund, 22691 Campus Dr., all in Watertown, N. Y. 13601. The family wishes to express their gratitude to the entire staff at Samaritan Summit Village for the care given to Veronica. Arrangements are entrusted with Cummings Funeral Service, Inc. and online condolences to her family may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com.