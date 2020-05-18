Watertown farmers market resumes next week with restrictions

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The Watertown Farm and Craft Market will make its return to Washington and Sterling streets next week.
Soon, 25 vendors will set up. That's fewer than half of the regular turnout.
This year, only essential items can be sold, like food and produce, hand sanitizer and face masks.
Longtime vendor and owner of Johnny D's restaurant David Bartlett is getting ready.
"We're trying to prepare for the new normal. We're gonna have to do things a little bit different," he said.
Different in a number of ways - booths will be separated by 10 feet or more and customers are expected to distance by 6 feet, obeying markings on the street.
Greater Watertown-North Country Chamber of Commerce President Kylie Peck put the plans together.
"We are asking our customers to wear masks, be mindful of your 6-foot distancing. Don't come in large groups. We will have volunteers monitoring the situation and making sure we don't have large groups clumped together," she said.
Last year at this time, Bartlett was washing off his food truck with none of this in mind. This time around, he says the market will be a whole different game.
"I think it's gonna be very popular being one of the first functions people can actually get out and go. I think it's going to be hard keeping people in line," he said.
And the emphasis on shopping and supporting local, Peck says, was one of the major factors in making sure the market happens this year.
"Now, more than ever, shopping local is crucial as it's ever been. They are the heartbeat of our communities and really what's going to drive our local economy," she said.
The market starts its season next Wednesday from 6:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. It’s expected to run through October.
