A wet start, but dry for the rest of the week

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The first part of Monday will be rainy, but after that there’s plenty of sunshine in the forecast.
Morning showers should be gone by afternoon – earlier than that in St. Lawrence County.
Showers could be heavy at times.
After the rain ends skies will be mostly sunny in St. Lawrence County and partly sunny in Jefferson and Lewis counties.
Highs will be in the mid-60s.
It will be partly cloudy overnight with lows in the 40s.
It will be mostly sunny on Tuesday and sunny on Wednesday. Highs will be in the upper 60s both days.
It will be in the low 70s and sunny on Thursday and Friday.
It will be mostly sunny and in the low 70s on Saturday and Sunday.
