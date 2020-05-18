Woman arrested on felony drug charge

May 18, 2020

NORWOOD, N.Y. (WWNY) - A Potsdam woman faces a felony drug charge following a traffic stop in Norwood over the weekend.

State police say 31 year old Heidi Hogle was pulled over on Park Street on Saturday and allegedly had a quantity of cocaine in her possession.

She was charged with fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. Hogle was released on her own recognizance after her arraignment in Canton town court. She will appear in Potsdam town court at a later date.

