Woman arrested on felony drug charge

NORWOOD, N.Y. (WWNY) - A Potsdam woman faces a felony drug charge following a traffic stop in Norwood over the weekend.
State police say 31 year old Heidi Hogle was pulled over on Park Street on Saturday and allegedly had a quantity of cocaine in her possession.
She was charged with fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. Hogle was released on her own recognizance after her arraignment in Canton town court. She will appear in Potsdam town court at a later date.
