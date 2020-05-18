Your Turn: feedback on federal funding, hair salons & pool closure

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Governor Andrew Cuomo says New York state needs $61 billion in federal funding to offset the economic damage caused by COVID-19:
Maybe he should have thought of that before he wasted billions on his pet projects, like welfare and college tuition for illegals.
David Kimbro
We spent $2 trillion bailing out corporations, why can't the citizens get in on that?
Ogie Ogilthorpe
Watertown City Council has informally decided to permanently close Alteri Pool at the Watertown Fairgrounds:
This is very sad. My family loved that pool.
Rich Merryman
There is no need for 3 pools in the city, especially if they are going to provide transportation.
Shellie Mcardell
That's what you...get when you spend money on a pool in Thomson Park, knowing it would put you in debt.
Nancy Frank
Hair salons and barbershops in the north country could reopen for business within 2 weeks:
Not a very bright idea...You cannot wear a face mask while getting your hair cut or colored!
Rayne Farrell
This professional service is much safer than many things listed in phase one opening.
Chris Monnat
I feel bad for those poor hairdressers that have to 'fix' the cuts we gave ourselves!
Mary Wenk
