Arts All-Star: Erica Scragg

CARTHAGE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Erica Scragg wants to become a professional animator, but for now she’s looking for her own style.
“I’m sort of finding my own favorite medium right now, so I’m just dabbling in everything,” she said.
The Carthage artist is the 7 News Art All-Star for May 18, 2020.
She plans to go to art school after high school and is setting her sights on the Art Institute of Chicago.
After that she hopes to work in anime.
Watch the video to see some of her work and to learn more about her.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.