Career-Tech All-Star: Kierstin Getman

BEAVER FALLS, N.Y. (WWNY) - Kierstin Getman has been around children her entire life, so the early childhood education program at BOCES seemed like a good fit.
The student from Beaver River is the 7 News Career-Tech All-Star for May 19, 2020.
She plans to attend Jefferson Community College for medical office technologies, “and though it might not sound related to working with children,” she hopes to get a job someday at a children’s hospital.
Watch the video to learn more about her.
