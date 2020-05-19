COVID-19: Tuesday night update

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Three new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in the tri-county region Tuesday, bringing the region’s total to 287.
St. Lawrence County had the new cases, while Jefferson and Lewis reported zero on Tuesday.
It turns out Lewis County’s case numbers may be off. The COVID-19 results for 4 employees at the county hospital’s nursing home may have been false positives.
We learned Renzi Foodservice is using $19 million federal grant to prepare and ship locally-grown food to local food pantries.
New Yorkers can have Memorial Day ceremonies and parades, but with restrictions. At his coronavirus briefing, Governor Andrew Cuomo said the state will allow local ceremonies as long as no more than 10 people are involved.
State park beaches in the Thousand Islands region are open, but not for swimming.
As COVID-19 causes north country restaurants to close, a Watertown man says he has the recipe for success and it opening an eatery downtown.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.