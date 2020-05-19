OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWNY) - Gerald “Jerry” F. Trivilino, 82, of Ogdensburg died on Monday, May 18, 2020, at the Five Towns Premiere Nursing Home in Woodmere, NY. In keeping with his wishes, there will be no public services. Arrangements are under the direction of LaRue & Pitcher Funeral Home, Ogdensburg.
Gerald “Jerry” Trivilino was born on September 11, 1937, in Malone, NY. He was the son of the late Paul and Marion (Goldrick) Trivilino. He was a graduate of Ogdensburg Free Academy and enlisted in the United States Navy. He was honorably discharged in 1958. Jerry worked over the years as a Cable Layer in Kansas, for ACCO Brands, the mines in Gouverneur, P & C, and IGA in Canton and most recently as the operator of Trivilino’s Bakery in Ogdensburg. Jerry enjoyed fishing and gardening.
He is survived by his daughter; Kathy Kelly, his sister Paula Rickett and sister-in-law Carolyn Trivilino.
He was predeceased by his brother, Larry Trivilino.
Donations in Jerry’s memory may be made to a charity of one’s choice.
