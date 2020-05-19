Gerald “Jerry” F. Trivilino, 82, of Ogdensburg

Gerald “Jerry” Trivilino was born on September 11, 1937, in Malone, NY. He was the son of the late Paul and Marion (Goldrick) Trivilino. He was a graduate of Ogdensburg Free Academy and enlisted in the United States Navy. He was honorably discharged in 1958. Jerry worked over the years as a Cable Layer in Kansas, for ACCO Brands, the mines in Gouverneur, P & C, and IGA in Canton and most recently as the operator of Trivilino’s Bakery in Ogdensburg. Jerry enjoyed fishing and gardening.