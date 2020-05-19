Here’s how you can voice your opinion on Watertown’s revised spending plan

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - If you'd like to voice your opinion on Watertown's proposed budget, you'll have your chance to do it virtually.
City council will listen to comments about the spending plan next Tuesday at 6 p.m.
To take part, you must register online ahead of time by using the following link:
After you register, you'll get a confirmation email containing information regarding how to join the webinar.
If you previously registered for the May 4 public hearing, that confirmation is still in effect for this meeting, and you will not have to register again.
Monday night lawmakers agreed to use about $475,000 from the city's fund balance – essentially, the city’s savings - to help balance the 2020-2021 budget.
The New York State Zoo at Thompson Park, which has been struggling financially, is now set to receive half of the $100,000 it requested. When the budget was first unveiled, no money was included for the zoo.
On Tuesday, the zoo's executive director, Larry Sorel, applauded the decision to earmark money for the zoo.
"Without this money, we would have to face a decision of whether or not we would close. We are just extraordinarily pleased that they value us as an asset to the city to continue their investment and see what happens as we go long term," he said.
The Community Action Planning Council (CAPC) will receive $10,000 under the revised budget. Each council member is taking a pay cut to help with that cost.
Flower Memorial Library will also be getting $10,000 for books.
Meanwhile, two employees in the city's IT department will be getting their jobs back.
The city is laying off 10 other workers and eliminating 11 positions.
By using money from the city's savings account, lawmakers hope to keep the tax hike under 2 percent.
For further information or questions about participating in the public hearing, contact the City Manager’s Office at 785-7730.
