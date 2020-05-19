John Van Pike, 87, of Russell

John was born August 28, 1932 in the Town of Russell, NY a son of the late Urbane and Mabel (VanSant) Pike. He attended Knox Memorial in Russell before enlisting in the US Army at the age of 17. He was a Korean War Veteran serving with the 7th Infantry Division and was awarded the Purple Heart, Combat Infantry Badge, Korean Service Medal, U.N. Service Medal and reached the rank of Sergeant. He was honorably discharged from Camp Drum, NY in September of 1952.