Kathleen M. Gallagher, 66, of Potsdam

After moving to Potsdam, she started her working career with Fay’s Drugs, continuing with the company through mergers with Eckerd Drugs and Rite Aid. She worked in various departments through out her career, retiring as an Assistant Manager in the Malone Store in 2013 after 35 years of service. Kathy had a great love for photography and would always be caring her camera to capture the perfect shot. She enjoyed flowers, spending time at the family camp in Hopkinton, baking and cooking.