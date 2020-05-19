Kathleen M. Gallagher, 66, of Potsdam

POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWNY) - Kathleen M. Gallagher, 66, a longtime resident of Potsdam, unexpectedly passed away Saturday afternoon, May 16, 2020 at Canton-Potsdam Hospital.
Kathy was born April 12, 1954 in Saranac Lake, the daughter of the late George and Barbara (Sawyer) Lamay and was a graduate of Saranac Lake High School. On October 13, 1973, she married Joseph P. Gallagher at Paul Smith’s Chapel.
After moving to Potsdam, she started her working career with Fay’s Drugs, continuing with the company through mergers with Eckerd Drugs and Rite Aid. She worked in various departments through out her career, retiring as an Assistant Manager in the Malone Store in 2013 after 35 years of service. Kathy had a great love for photography and would always be caring her camera to capture the perfect shot. She enjoyed flowers, spending time at the family camp in Hopkinton, baking and cooking.
Kathy is survived by her loving husband, Joe; her children, Jennifer and Eric Moore of Potsdam and Sean Gallagher of Winooski, Vermont; her grandchildren, Nickolas, Brooke, and Ashley; her faithful companion, Spencer; her sister, Nancy Carlin of Saranac Lake; and her brother, Kevin Lamay of Saranac Lake; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her sister, Barbara Massofazzo; and two brothers, George and Jerry Lamay.
At her request there will be no calling hours. A celebration of her life will be held after the current health restrictions have been lifted.
Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to the Potsdam Volunteer Fire Department.
Arrangements are with the Donaldson-Seymour Funeral Home, Potsdam. Friends and family are encouraged to share photos and memories and offer condolences to her family at www.donaldsonseymour.com.
