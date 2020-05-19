Leslie W. Barnes, 71, of Akwesasne

Leslie was a lifelong Ironworker with Local #440 in Utica. He cherished his time spent with family. He especially enjoyed hunting, fishing & trapping with his brothers. He was an avid Coon hunter with his Blue Tick hounds. He also enjoyed spending time at the Casino, playing the lottery and buying scratch tickets. He was always a pretty lucky guy. He was also member of the St. Regis Mohawk Tribe Senior Center.