Martha L. Heffernan, 78, of Clayton

Marty was a wonderful role-model and champion for her children. She took great pride in her work and exhibited a great work ethic in all that she did. Over the years, she worked at the Clayton Big M, B&D Market, Gray’s Wholesale, Graphic Controls, the Victorian, and the Cape Vincent Correctional Facility before retiring in 1997. She enjoyed volunteering and spent many years supporting Clayton Minor Hockey as general manager and scheduler, a job that she loved. She was a former member of the American Legion Auxiliary Post 821, Knights of Columbus, Red Hat Society, and a communicant of St. Mary’s Church. Marty loved to cook and entertain; she was an avid shopper and reader; a strategic card player, and a lover of animals.