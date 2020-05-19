No season for Watertown Red & Black

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - There will be no season for the Watertown Red & Black and the Empire Football League this year.
The league sent out a press release Monday morning making the announcement most had expected.
The Empire Football League finalized its plans for 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
After reviewing the recently released reopening plans and various federal, state and local government guidelines, the league concluded that it would have to cancel the 2020 season.
It’s a decision that makes sense to Red & Black head coach George Ashcraft.
“With everything still in disarray, you can only do one thing and that’s the right thing,” Ashcraft said, “and I think this is the best for our players, coaches, fans, everybody involved is to, you play it safe and we can live to play football again next year.”
You can hear more from the coach in the video as he explains how the focus now turns to making 2021 the best ever for both the team and the league.
