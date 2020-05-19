Ogdensburg police arrest 1, seek another in meth lab bust

Ogdensburg police arrest 1, seek another in meth lab bust
Allen Redmond and Shania Dobbs (Source: WWNY)
By Diane Rutherford | May 19, 2020 at 4:22 PM EDT - Updated May 19 at 4:22 PM

OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWNY) - Ogdensburg police have arrested one suspect and are looking for another in connection with a meth lab in the city.

Police raided a motor home, which was parked in the backyard of 1111 Congress Street, and said they found components of a meth lab both inside and outside the vehicle.

City police said 29 year old Shania Dobbs lives in the vehicle with 52 year old Allen Redmond.

Dobbs was charged with a felony county of unlawful manufacture of methamphetamine and released.

Police are looking for Redmond. If you have information about where he is, police ask you to call them at 315-393-1555.

The New York State Police CCERT, New York State Parole and the Ogdensburg Fire Department assisted with the search of the vehicle.

Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.