Plan to build luxury cabins near river creates division in Waddington

WADDINGTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - The town of Waddington wants to go into the vacation rental business. Some neighbors don’t think that’s such a good idea.
Coming soon to Waddington: luxury cabins with gorgeous river views? Maybe.
The town is seeking New York Power Authority funding to build them on authority land off Route 37.
“We're excited about doing something. I think we're gung-ho on doing some type of luxury cabins in Waddington. And we think this would be a great place,” said Alex Hammond, Waddington town supervisor.
The 'great place' is immediately west of a scenic outlook. But many neighbors on Clark Point don't think it's such a great place for rental cabins.
“They really don't want strangers in their backyard. Their kids are able to ride their bikes. Go roller skating. Chalk the driveways. Things of that nature. It's a nice quiet neighborhood. People feel safe here,” said Kevin Acres, Clark Point vacation home and property owner.
The town council sees the cabins as an economic development tool. Hammond says it will attract people to the area and could provide the town some revenue.
“Being able to bring those people in and use the local resources, fill up at the IGA, you know, go down to the bowling alley for a bite to eat, it's just an overall great project that's going to benefit the community,” he said.
Acres sees just the opposite. He says it will be in direct competition with the nearby Riverview Motel and cabins and other lodging providers.
“They think it's economic development. I think it's economic devastation,” he said.
Acres is a county legislator and Republican. Hammond a Democrat. But Acres says he's speaking strictly as a concerned neighbor. The power authority is now looking at the town's proposal.
The proposal for three rental cabins is just part of Waddington's plan. It also wants to make big improvements to the Brandy Brook boat launch just downriver.
It wants to expand the boat launch, add a canoe and kayak launch site, create more parking and clear more shoreline for fishing.
