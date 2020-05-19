Region’s state park beaches open, but not for swimming

THOUSAND ISLANDS REGION, N.Y. (WWNY) - State park beaches in the Thousand Islands region are open, but not for swimming.
There has apparently been some confusion after Governor Andrew Cuomo announced last week that “state beaches will be open Friday before Memorial Day.”
We’re learning that applies to beaches that are normally open for Memorial Day Weekend - beaches where you can actually swim.
State beaches in the Thousand Islands region aren't usually open to swimming at that time of the year.
The water is just too cold and there will be no lifeguards. That means no swimming this Friday.
Dan Keefe, Public information officer for state parks said, "State park beaches in the Thousand Islands region are expected to open for swimming June 20, which is their normal time of the year."
The beaches are currently open for activities like walking or sitting.
Meanwhile, municipal beaches like Chaumont Beach are also allowed to open this Friday.
However, officials there are undecided on if the beach will open. They planned to talk about it at a meeting set for Tuesday night.
