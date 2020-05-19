Small Memorial Day ceremonies & vehicle parades only, Cuomo says

MANHASSET, N.Y. (WWNY) - New Yorkers can have Memorial Day ceremonies and parades, but with restrictions.
At his coronavirus briefing on Long Island Tuesday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the state will allow local ceremonies as long as no more than 10 people are involved.
“We want to make sure that no matter what happens, we are still honoring our veterans,” the governor said.
“We hope that those ceremonies are broadcast, televised in their areas so people can be art of honoring that tradition.”
Local governments can decide whether or not they want to allow ceremonies in their jurisdictions, he said.
The governor also said local communities can also hold vehicle parades to commemorate the holiday.
“Vehicle parades I think are appropriate and should be encouraged,” he said.
“This is important to many, many families across this state,” he said.
The governor also said the state is trying a plan to allow visitors in some hospitals again.
“This is a pilot project to see if we can bring visitors in and do it safely,” he said.
The two-week program will try allowing visitors using proper equipment and taking proper precautions.
“It is terrible to have someone in the hospital and then that person is isolated not being able to see their family and friends.”
Hospital visits were severely restricted since near the beginning of the coronavirus crisis as a way to avoid spreading the disease to vulnerable populations.
Statewide numbers for the coronavirus still look relatively good, the governor said.
Total hospitalizations are down, net changes in total hospitalizations and intubations are down, and new hospitalization are down.
Deaths from COVID-19 on Monday were 105, little changed from Sunday’s 106.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.