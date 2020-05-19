Timothy Favry II, 30, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Timothy Favry II, 30, of Winthrop Street, passed away on Friday May 15th, 2020. Arrangements have been entrusted to North Country Cremation Service, Chaumont,
Timothy was born on September 14th, 1989 to Karen John and Timothy Favry. He graduated from General Brown High School in 2007.
He enjoyed listening to music, attending concerts, building computers, and spending time with his son Andre.
Timothy is survived by his parents, Dexter; his sister Jennifer Favry, Watertown; Brandon Dowe, Gavin Roach, Harper Roach. He is also survived by his girlfriend Alicia Trainham and his son Andre Favry, Dexter.
A graveside service will take place Saturday May 23rd, 2020 at 1:00pm at the Dexter Cemetery.
Online condolences may be made at NorthCountryCremationService.com
