Alfred J. Fenton, 76, of South Edwards

Al married the former Barbara Noble of Edwards on July 8, 1967. He is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, as well as his three sons: Jamie Fenton, Rick (Tina) Fenton, and Mark (Jillian) Fenton, all of Edwards, and one daughter, Christine Fenton of Hermon. He is also survived by eight grandchildren: Luke, Darian, Brooke, Grace, Dalton, Bethany, Brendan, and Ashley, and two great-grandchildren, Delaney and Nevaeh. He has also left behind his sisters-in-law and a brother-in-law and their spouses.