Can-Am Speedway hopes to reopen soon
Preparations are underway for what Can-Am Speedway's owner hopes will be a quick start to the racing season. (Source: WWNY)
May 20, 2020 at 7:08 AM EDT - Updated May 20 at 7:08 AM

LAFARGEVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Can-Am Speedway in LaFargeville continues preparations for what it hopes will be the start of the racing season.

Despite a published report, no official date has been set for the opening of the season.

According to track owner Tyler Bartlett, it’s contingent on local and state mandates dealing with COVID-19.

When racing does begin, no spectators will be allowed at the track. Can-Am will offer a pay-per-view showing of the action.

Bartlett also says there’s been a great deal of improvements to the facility that fans will enjoy once they can attend

