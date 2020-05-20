Can-Am Speedway hopes to reopen soon

LAFARGEVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Can-Am Speedway in LaFargeville continues preparations for what it hopes will be the start of the racing season.
Despite a published report, no official date has been set for the opening of the season.
According to track owner Tyler Bartlett, it’s contingent on local and state mandates dealing with COVID-19.
When racing does begin, no spectators will be allowed at the track. Can-Am will offer a pay-per-view showing of the action.
Bartlett also says there’s been a great deal of improvements to the facility that fans will enjoy once they can attend
