COVID-19: Wednesday night update

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Jefferson County reported 1 new case of COVID-19 Wednesday, meaning the total is now 70.
Officials said that all but 4 people have recovered from the virus.
There were 67 people in precautionary quarantine, 24 in mandatory quarantine and 4 in mandatory isolation.
To date, 3,580 people have been tested in the county for COVID-19.
No new cases of COVID-19 were reported to the St. Lawrence County Public Health Department Wednesday, keeping the total number of cases to-date at 197.
Officials said 3 people are hospitalized and 171 have been released from isolation.
To date, 6,305 people have been tested for COVID-19 in the county.
There were no new confirmed coronavirus cases in Lewis County Wednesday.
Canada and the US have agreed to extend their agreement to keep their border closed to non-essential travel to June 21 during the coronavirus pandemic.
That comes as painful news for a man in St. Lawrence County, whose wife and children are in Ontario.
Governor Andrew Cuomo said Wednesday he is working with an interfaith advisory council to develop plans for reopening religious institutions. As of right now, he said, religious institutions can hold gatherings of no more than 10 people.
Larger religious gatherings won’t resume in New York state until at least the end of June. Meanwhile, local Catholic churches are preparing for some changes in their masses.
North country colleges are starting to brainstorm what the fall semester may look like. Officials shared their concerns and plans on Wednesday.
To help avoid shortages if farm workers become ill with COVID-19, the New York Farm Bureau is crafting a new service where workers can register into a database to be a temporary replacement if the need arises.
Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, the state Department of Labor says it has paid out over $10 billion in unemployment benefits to more than 2 million New Yorkers.
If New York reopens for festivals of any kind, the annual Seaway Festival in Ogdensburg will happen, but it will be downsized.
Fort Drum will open cemeteries for public visitation on Memorial Day.
