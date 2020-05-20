Jeannie J. Santana, 53, of DeFeriet

DEFERIET, N.Y. (WWNY) - Jeannie J. Santana, 53, of 14 Wilna Ave., DeFeriet, NY, passed away May 19, 2020 at the Hospice Residence of Jefferson County at the Ellis Farm, following a long battle with cancer.
She was born on August 13, 1966 in New York City where she grew up and graduated from high school.
Following school Jeannie worked construction and was a painter for many years. In 2001 she moved to the North Country settled down and became a homemaker. She enjoyed to watching tv, cooking, eating, cleaning and most of all spending time with her kids and animals.
Among her survivors are her best friend and companion, Kelly Granger, DeFeriet, NY, and Kelly’s children, Brandon Graves, Mykal Granger, Siaunna Garcia and Journie Graves; a sister, Carmen Santana, NYC; many nieces and nephews; and her dogs, Belle, Buddy, Amor, and Jake, and her cat, Mittens.
Arrangements are with the Bruce Funeral Home. There will be no calling hours or funeral service. It was her wishes to be cremated and for the family to hold a private service at a later date.
Donations may be made to the Jefferson County SPCA 25056 Water St., Watertown, NY 13601.
Online condolences may be made at www.brucefh.com
