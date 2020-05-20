Katherine Marie Exelby, 62, of Theresa

THERESA, N.Y. (WWNY) - Katherine Marie Exelby, 62, of Creek Road died peacefully Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at her home under the care of Hospice of Jefferson County. She was born on February 4, 1958 in Nyack, New York to the late William W. & Catherine T. Smith Morris.
Katherine graduated from Indian River High School and Jefferson Community College. She was employed by Alexandria Bay River Hospital as an activities director. She also was a cook at the Snack Bar in Philadelphia, NY and Miss Laura’s Diner, in Theresa, NY.
She was married to the Late William A. Briggs on February 8, 1976 in Plessis, NY. Mr. Briggs died in 1990. The couple had one child together, William A. Briggs, II.
She married Dale Exelby on December 3, 1994 in Philadelphia, NY.
Katherine is survived by her husband Dale, Theresa, NY; a son, William A. Briggs II., Palm City Florida. She is also survived by several siblings, Mary Dimock, Philadelphia; Barbara (Richard) Stephenson Dayton, Texas; Sandra (Mark) Stephenson, Theresa; Richard (Beverly) Branch, Chaumount, NY; and Deborah Parker, Watertown, NY.
She is predeceased by her parents and her first husband William, several siblings, John Morris, Linda Dion, Joan Brown/Bittle, Patricia Shulch, and Gregory Branch.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Hospice of Jefferson County. Due to the COVID-19 restrictions there will be no services at the funeral home. The family will be doing a Memorial celebration on their own on Saturday, May 30,2020 at Kent Park on Kent Lane in Philadelphia, NY.
Arrangements are being handled by the Northridge Cremation Chapel located at 31291 Town Line Road in Philadelphia, NY owned and operated by Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service. Online condolences in her memory can be made to www.northridgecremationchapel.com
