Lucille E. Furgison, 92, of Hammond

HAMMOND, N.Y. (WWNY) - Lucille E. Furgison, 92, formerly of River Rd., passed away Sunday, May 17, 2020 at Riverledge Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, Ogdensburg, NY, where she received excellent care for the past year.
Born on November 12, 1927 in Morristown, NY, she was a daughter of Roy H. and Ida Beadle Youngs and graduated from Hammond High School.
Lucille married Carlton W. Furgison April 25, 1952 at the Redwood United Methodist Church. He passed away August 10, 2012.
The couple operated a dairy farm in Hammond for thirty years. She also drove school bus for Hammond Central School. After selling the farm, she worked for Admirals’ Inn, Alexandria Bay, NY, as a laundress.
Lucille served on many community organizations including the Hammond 4-H and FFA Fair for 50 years. She was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star and a 4-H leader.
She enjoyed playing Bingo, square dancing, watching NASCAR and sewing. Lucille especially loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren when they would visit. She also enjoyed camping at the various State Parks in Northern New York.
Survivors include three sons and two daughters-in-law, Edward and Barbara Furgison, Idaho Falls, ID, Ronald Furgison, Hammond, NY, David and Sherry Furgison, Hammond, NY; two step-daughters, Yondase Meade, Corning, NY, Ione and Ed Hunter, Redwood, NY; 13 grandchildren and 30+ great-grandchildren; two brothers and a sister-in-law, Richard and Connie Youngs, Terry Youngs, all of Hammond, NY; two sisters and a brother-in-law, Rita Weller, Carthage, NY, Joy and Jan Rutherford, TN; two sisters-in-law, Mary and Homer Lanphear, Evan Mills, NY, Sally Hamilton, Theresa, NY; many nieces and nephews.
Her parents, her husband, five brothers, Kenneth Klock, Douglas Youngs, Weldon Youngs, Roger Youngs and Donald Youngs, a daughter-in-law, Carol Furgison all passed away previously.
Donations may be made to Hammond Fire and Rescue, 300 Lake Street, Hammond, NY 13646.
Arrangements are with Frederick Bros. Funeral Home, Theresa, NY. Burial will be in Chippewa Street Cemetery, Brier Hill, at a date yet to be determined.
Condolences may be made online at www.frederickbrosfuneralhome.com.
