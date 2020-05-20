Man accused of using a knife to threaten someone’s life

CANTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - A Canton man is accused of threatening someone with a knife.
St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies say 29 year old Tyler Moore allegedly threatened the victim’s life while pointing a knife at him in the presence of a child.
He was charged with second-degree menacing and endangering the welfare of a child.
Moore was arraigned in Canton town court and released on his own recognizance.
A stay-away order of protection was issued for the victims.
