Mel’s Sports History: local racing legends

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - A couple of weeks ago, Mel told us about a book written by Dave Stoodley entitled “Legends of Watertown Speedway.”
It was about the old track at the Alex Duffy Fairgrounds and the drivers who raced there.
In this history lesson, Mel takes us to May 25, 2007, when many of the drivers literally came off the pages of the book for a get-together at the Carriage House in Watertown.
With nicknames like “Terrible,” “Shorty,” and “Chubby,” you knew it would be a special event.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.