7 News All-Stars to be honored with television special

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Every year 7 News holds a reception to celebrate our student all-stars in academics, athletics, arts and career-tech.
However, because of the pandemic, we're doing something a little different this year.
WWNY Digital Sales Manager Craig Thornton appeared on 7 News at Noon on Wednesday to talk about a television special. Watch his interview with anchor Diane Rutherford above.
'North Country All Stars: A Celebration,' will be broadcast on Wednesday, July 8 at 7:30 p.m. on WWNY/CBS and on Thursday, July 9 at 7 p.m. on WNYF/FOX.
The show will honor all the students and four $1,000 scholarships (one for each discipline) will be announced during the broadcast.
7 News will arrange delivery of checks to all student scholarship winners shortly after the broadcast.
Every all-star honored this year will receive an award certificate with their name on it, delivered electronically in a printable PDF format. It is important we have the correct e-mail address or cell phone number to properly distribute the certificates to students.
To ensure that, or if you have any further questions or concerns, contact Craig Thornton at 315-778-7559 or e-mail: cthornton@wwnytv.net.
