Sunshine & 70s for several days

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The next several days will make it seem as if summer’s on the horizon.
We’ll have warm temperatures through the weekend and into next week.
Skies will be sunny Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. Highs will be in the low 70s all three days.
It will be in the mid-70s for the weekend, with mostly sunny skies on Saturday and partly sunny skies on Sunday.
It will be mostly sunny and humid on Memorial Day. Highs will be close to 80.
It will be around 80 with a small chance of showers on Tuesday.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.