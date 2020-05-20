U.S.-Canada border restrictions extended one month

TORONTO (AP) - Canada and the US have agreed to extend their agreement to keep their border closed to nonessential travel to June 21 during the coronavirus pandemic.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the border is a source of vulnerability so the agreement will be extended by another 30 days.
The restrictions were announced on March 18 and were extended in April.
Trudeau said Canada’s provincial leaders clearly want to continue the measures.
Many Canadians fear reopening the border.
The U.S. has more confirmed cases and deaths from COVID-19 than any country in the world, though its per capita numbers are well below many other nations.
The border has remained open to commercial vehicles and for health care workers, but has been closed to recreational traffic.
