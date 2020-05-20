William F. “Bill” Matteson, 87, of Evans Mills

EVANS MILLS, N.Y. (WWNY) - William F. “Bill” Matteson, 87, of Noble Street, died Monday, May 18, 2020 at home.
Born May 12, 1933 in Watertown, NY, he was a son of Edward Lisle and Ellamae Moore Matteson and a graduate of Brownville-Glen Park School.
In 1964 he married Ann E. Hall in Syracuse, NY. She died May 12, 2017.
He was an Honorary Member of the Evans Mills Ambulance Squad and an exempt member of the Evans Mills Fire Dept. He sang tenor in the Watertown Male Chorus. He served in the US Army from 1955-1958 as a US Medic. Worked at Lanphear Lumber, then went to work for Agway, retiring in 1992. He then worked for Willowbrook until 2016.
He is survived by his children, Donald and Trude Matteson, Julie Matteson, Ann and Bob Farrell, Forrest and Shari Matteson, Heidi and Howard O’Brien, Shane Matteson and companion, Diane Bango, Justin Matteson; 8 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; two sisters and a brother-in-law, Sally and Hugh Gorman and Peggy Hennigan; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
His parents, his wife and a son, William all died previously.
There will be a private graveside service in Evans Mills Cemetery.
Donations may be made to the Indian River Lions Club, 21856 Spruce Crescent Drive, Watertown, NY 13601.
Arrangements are with Frederick Bros. Funeral Home, Theresa, NY.
Condolences may be made online at www.frederickbrosfuneralhome.com.
