Woman charged with menacing after allegedly waving knives at victim

LERAY, N.Y. (WWNY) - A Fort Drum woman is accused of threatening someone with a pair of kitchen knives.
Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies say 27 year old Larissa Johnson allegedly waved the knives at the victim during a domestic incident in February.
She also allegedly slapped and kicked the victim.
Johnson was arrested Tuesday and charged with second-degree menacing, second-degree harassment, and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.
She was arraigned in LeRay town court and released pending a later court appearance.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.