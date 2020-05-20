Woman charged with menacing after allegedly waving knives at victim

Woman charged with menacing after allegedly waving knives at victim
Jefferson County sheriff (Source: WWNY)
May 20, 2020 at 6:14 AM EDT - Updated May 20 at 7:09 AM

LERAY, N.Y. (WWNY) - A Fort Drum woman is accused of threatening someone with a pair of kitchen knives.

Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies say 27 year old Larissa Johnson allegedly waved the knives at the victim during a domestic incident in February.

She also allegedly slapped and kicked the victim.

Johnson was arrested Tuesday and charged with second-degree menacing, second-degree harassment, and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

She was arraigned in LeRay town court and released pending a later court appearance.

Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.