Another warm & sunny day

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The north country has another day ahead of sunshine and temperatures in the 70s.
That’s thanks to a very strong high-pressure area that’s keeping much of the Northeast clear and dry.
Thursday and Friday will both have full sunshine and highs in the low to mid-70s.
It will be in the mid- to upper 70s under mostly sunny skies on Saturday and Sunday.
It will be mostly sunny and on the humid side on Memorial Day. Highs will be in the upper 70s.
It will be in the upper 70s on Tuesday and the mid-70s on Wednesday with a chance of rain each day.
