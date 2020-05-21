Billy A. Russell, 90, of West Carthage

WEST CARTHAGE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Billy A. Russell, 90, of Champion Apartments, passed away in the early hours of Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at his home, under the loving care of his family and Jefferson County Hospice. Billy was born on August 23, 1929 in Higginsville, Missouri, son of the late Walter B. and Meta L. (Brewe) Russell. He also attended school in Higginsville. On July 4, 1953 he married Helen M. Fuller. For many years he was a Deputy for the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department. He was also a mechanic for the National Guard on Fort Drum for 18 years. After his retirement, he worked part-time for the Carthage Police Department and managed Pleasant Creek Meadows Apartments in Evans Mills. Billy loved to paint and do crossword puzzles. Some of his favorite past times were hunting, working on cars with his children, and spending time with his beloved grandchildren.