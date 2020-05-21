Bingo’s back, but with a twist

GOUVERNEUR, N.Y. (WWNY) - For the first time since March, bingo is back at the Gouverneur Elks Lodge.
“We’re trying a drive-in bingo,” said Elks Leading Knight Krista Wainwright
More than 100 cars showed up, with drivers and passengers ready to play.
Kayla Peck from Potsdam had the first official bingo of the night.
“We wanted to get out of the house ‘cause we've been in the house and it sounded like fun, so it's a time to enjoy ourselves,” she said.
Most people didn't come to win. They came because they missed the weekly fun, the people, the game, and “’cause we're bored,” Brenda Friot said.
Brenda and Stephen Friot took $100 with them back home to Ogdensburg.
"I think it's nice that they're doing this,” Brenda Friot said. “You know, people are wanting to get out of the house, that's for sure."
“To see it actually come to life tonight, I could cry, Wainwright said. “I could because it's just fantastic, you know?"
To say “thank you” for putting it together, Rita Clark of Russell donated $200 of the $600 she won.
"Donating $200 back to you," Clark said.
The next bingo will be in two weeks, but you’ll have to reserve your spot.
You can do that -- and find out more -- on the Elks’ Facebook page.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.