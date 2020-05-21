COVID-19: Thursday night update

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - There was one new case of COVID-19 in the tri-county region Thursday. It was in Lewis County.
No new cases of COVID-19 were reported Thursday in Jefferson and St. Lawrence counties.
Some of the cases in Lewis County appear to be false positives. However, officials there are telling people it’s still important to trust the testing system.
An inflammatory syndrome that’s struck 157 children in New York state has forced officials to close in-class summer school and delayed a decision on summer camps.
The money problems of north country nursing homes are starting to pile up, especially now that they have to test their employees twice a week for COVID-19.
June’s school budget vote will be by absentee ballot. School districts are required to foot the bill.
A weekend event connected to a fatal UTV crash was held illegally, according to Lewis County Manager Ryan Piche. He said the event violated the governor’s executive order for large gatherings and camping during the pandemic.
North country salons and barbershops could open as early as the end of next week. Owners are coming up with precautions of their own as they wait for state guidance.
Without the traditional parades, flag ceremonies and get-togethers, how will Memorial Day look this weekend?
Local author Ellen Marie Wiseman, in researching a novel set during the time of the Spanish Flu, discovered a lot of similarities between that pandemic and the COVID-19 pandemic.
