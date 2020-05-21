15 Denny’s restaurants closing across NY, 500 losing jobs

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The Denny's restaurant in Watertown isn't the only one closing in New York.
State records show the owner, Feast American Diners, is shuttering 15 Denny’s locations.
The others are in central and southern New York and in the Finger Lakes region.
Labor documents indicate it'll put more than 500 people out of work.
7 News reported Monday that the Arsenal Street Denny’s in Watertown would be closing.
The owners said financial circumstances due to the pandemic are forcing them to close permanently.
